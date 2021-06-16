Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMBOBBYDEOL Bobby Deol wishes his 'angel' son Aryaman with adorable pictures on birthday

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol on Wednesday took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with his son Aryaman to wish him on his birthday. In the pictures, Aryaman can be seen hugging the actor as the two pose for the camera. While Bobby Deol looks handsome in black with a bearded look, Aryaman dazzles in a denim shirt.

Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy birthday my angel!" with a red heart emoji. Many Bollywood celebrities wished Aryaman through Bobby Deol's post. Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday dear Aryaman." Darshan Kumar wrote, "Happy Birthday Aryaman Wish you the World." Deol's Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem also commented with kissing face emojis.

On Tuesday, Bobby Deol celebrated 3 years of his film Race 3. Sharing a video from the sets just before his shot and wrote, "This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next."

After his comeback, Bobby Deol earned much praise for his performance in the web show Ashram. Talking about competition, the actor said that you need to stand up for yourself to get noticed. "Competition is always going to be there. If you don't speak for yourself, then people won't see you. As an actor, you have to do your best. Don't take yourself lightly. Work hard to get noticed," he said.

The actor said that he is not adamant about playing only lead roles, but wants to take up roles that are integral to the script. "It has been my conscious effort to do character-driven roles. I don't need to be the leading cast of a project. I need to play a character that stands out and that's how I am looking at working in the future. As an actor, it is more challenging to do characters out of my comfort zone," he added.