'Biopsy report awaited, swelling in surgery area': TV actress' battle with cancer gets 'frustrating'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhavi Mittal's battle with cancer gets 'frustrating'

Dealing with cancer is a complex and emotionally challenging journey, both for the individual diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones. We are saying this as actress Chhavi Mittal's journey in her battle against breast cancer has been an incredibly challenging one. Chhavi, who underwent breast cancer surgery, shared that she has been facing several health ailments post-surgery.

"Last night I got massive swelling in the surgery area. Idk when this will end. It does get frustrating at times. But I'm hanging in. Biopsy report still awaited, thank you for checking in you guys", the actress shared on Instagram.

In the caption of her post, Chhavi said, "There are some blessings and there are some nightmares we all go through. I believe nightmares end and give way to sunny bright mornings. My morning will come real soon. And for whoever needs to hear this, yours will too."

Chhavi Mittal's Instagram Post

Chhavi Mittal's Battle With Cancer

In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The actress had earlier opened up about her diagnosis saying, "Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein [I am here with a new disease]. It's called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It's an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all." She underwent surgery and later declared herself cancer-free.

She remains committed to raising awareness about breast cancer and its associated challenges. Talking about her personal life, she tied the knot with director Mohit Hussein back in 2004, and together, they have been blessed with two children: a daughter named Areeza and a son Arham Hussein.

Chhavi has made her mark in the world of television by being part of several popular daily soaps, including 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', and many more.

Latest Entertainment News