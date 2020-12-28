Bigg Buzz: Bigg Boss veteran Kishwer Merchant joins host Karan Wahi to spill the beans about show

Image Source : STILLS FROM THE SHOW Bigg Boss veteran Kishwer Merchant joins host Karan Wahi to spill the beans about the show

Bringing to viewers the best in gossip about the explosive Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Buzz on Voot is back with a telling episode featuring Bigg Boss Season 9 contender Kishwer Merchant. Known for being a fierce and outspoken contestant during her season, Kishwer joins Karan Wahi to share her inside views about the house.

Discussing the biggest game ‘paltoo’ inside the house, as of now she believes Arshi would hold that title, as she did not choose Rahul Vaidya or Aly Goni to be the captain of the house this week.

She felt Rakhi Sawant is the most entertaining contestant inside the house, bringing much needed excitement and masala to the house. On the flip side, she would advice Jasmin Bhasin to stop behaving like a kid and embrace a more mature attitude. In terms of her alleged secret romance with Aly, Kishwer stated, “Jasmin aur Aly ke beech friendship se kuch zyada hai but aage jaake shayad kuch na ho.”

Speaking of friendships, she says, “Rahul Vaidya aur Aly ki friendship seems more like ‘Mauke pe Chauka’ and doesn’t look very real. Rahul confident rahe, but overconfident na ho jaye.”

One of the ardent fans asked Kishwer about Nikki Tamboli’s game plan, to which she felt that since the beginning Nikki has been playing alone and been all by herself. She tries to build equations with Aly and Manu, but somehow it never works so she must stop doing that. Kishwer reveals that she thinks that even though Arshi might be wrong at some points, but her efforts to entertain the house and making other contestants more active is notable, making a distinctive impact on the house.

Abu Malik made a surprise appearance, joining via a video call to give his insight on the current season. He really likes Rakhi Sawant as she is very entertaining. His top 3 favorites would be Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya and he predicts this season crowned winner will be none other than 'Rubina'.