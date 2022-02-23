Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UNLUCKYBOY__94/FILEIMAGE Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to host the reality show after Kamal Haasan quits?

Just like Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu came up with a digital version of the reality show called Bigg Boss Ultimate. The fans were left shocked when the superstar and host Kamal Haasan decided to call it quits owing to his professional commitments. Taking to social media, the actor announced his exit and said that he is "constrained to opt out" of the show due to the clash of dates with 'Vikram'. Ever since he bid goodbye, discussion amongst the audience began as to who will step into his shoes. Well, as per the latest buzz actors like-- Silambarasan TR, Sarathkumar and Ramya Krishnan were being considered as a host for the OTT version. However, going by the reports, it is being said that the makers have zeroed the name of Simbu.

However, these are mere media-based reports and we do not vouch for the authenticity as neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the same. For those unversed, Sarathkumar made a guest appearance in the show and Ramya has hosted Tamil and Telugu versions of Bigg Boss in the absence of Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna.

Coming back to Simbu, his picture wearing beige pants and a cream t-shirt tying his shoelaces while looking at the camera has gone viral. It seems that he is getting ready for a shoot which led to discussions amongst fans that he is the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Meanwhile, Haasan while issuing the statement wrote, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lockdown and restrictions imposed, has unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate for the remaining episodes after 20th February," he shared in the statement.

He extended his best wishes, adding, "Till I meet you again in Season 6 of Bigg Boss, My best wishes to you all!!"

'Bigg Boss Ultimate' is the spin-off to 'Bigg Boss Tamil', released exclusively on OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar.