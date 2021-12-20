Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@STARMAA Bigg Boss Telugu 5: VJ Sunny wins, takes home Rs 50 lacs; Shanmukh & Sreerama Chandra are runners-up

The winner is here! VJ Sunny becomes the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He lifted the trophy along with Rs 50 Lakh cash and a house worth Rs 25 Lakhs. Sunny along with Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh competed for the winner’s trophy. Shanmukh and Sreerama Chandra have emerged as first and second runners-up, respectively. The Nagarjuna-hosted show had its star-studded grand finale on Sunday. Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Nani made an appearance during the reality show.

Alia wowed the audience when she mouthed Nandamuri Balakrishna's famous dialogue from 'Simhaa'. She says “Dhabidi Dhibide".On the other hand, director Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Devi Sri Prasad from the 'Pushpa' team were also seen at the grand finale. 'Shyam Singha Roy' stars Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty promoted their film and interacted with the audience.

Started on September 5, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 concluded its roller-coaster journey of 106 days on grand note on Sunday.