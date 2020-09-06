Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGGBOSSTELUGU4TEAM Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Sujatha, Mehboob Shaikh, and other contestants enter Nagarjuna’s show

Everybody is glued to their TV screens as Bigg Boss Telugu 4 kickstarts from today. The show which will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni consecutively for the second time, will see a good mix of 16 contestants inside the house for almost 100 days. Ahead of its premier, a lot of people on social media had already been rooting for a few contestants. But now, finally the list of contestants is out as the show premiers on Star Maa channel.

After TV host Lasya Manjunath and director Surya Kiran, Abhijeet made his entry in the house. Apart from them, 'Jordaar' news presenter Sujatha, Mehaboob Shaikh AKA mehaboobdilse, Journalist Devi Nagavalli have entered the show.

Also, actor Syed Sohel, Dhethadi actress and YouTuber Alekhya Harika, TV anchor Ariyana Glory, actor Akhil Sarthak, choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar, actor Karate Kalyani, actor Divi Vadthya and YouTube personality Gangavva are a part of this season.

Talking about the show and its promo, host Nagarjuna in his statement had said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year, our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers.”

Speaking about his look in the teaser, he said, “Playing 3 characters and getting the body language, voice and mannerisms right in such a short span of time was quite a challenge but I enjoyed it thoroughly. I am a believer that life, hope and entertainment should never stop. We have all had a tough few months and I think clean wholesome entertainment is one of the luxuries we can all enjoy and our promise this year is to deliver exactly that with Bigg Boss season 4.”

