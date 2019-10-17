Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Vote online to save Rahul, Sreemukhi, Siva, Baba, Vithika, Varun or Ali

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Vote online to save Rahul, Sreemukhi, Siva, Baba, Vithika, Varun or Ali

Hosted by Najarjuna, Bigg Boss Telugu has reached its final stages and, this week all the seven contestants are in the danger zone.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2019 21:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Vote online to save Rahul, Sreemukhi, Siva, Baba, Vithika, Varun or Ali

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is just three weeks away from its grand finaleHosted by superstar Najarjuna, Bigg Boss Telugu has reached its final stages and, this all the seven contestants are in the danger zone of Bigg Boss Telugu elimination. Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza, Siva Jyothi, Vithika Sheru and Sreemukhi have been nominated for eviction this week and, it is your last chance to save your favourite contestant. 

There are two voting methods-online and missed calls.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Online Vote

  • Open your Hotstar app and type Bigg Boss Telugu in the search bar
  • There will be a vote button below the episode that you are streaming.
  • Click on vote and the list of the participants will pop up on your screen.
  • Click on the picture of the participant that you want to vote for.
  • Hit the submit button, and your vote will be cast.

Remember, you can only cast 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either divide the number of votes between the contestants or vote for one person.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 missed call vote

Besides online voting process, you can give missed calls and save your beloved Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestant.  Have a look at the missed call numbers.

India Tv - Bigg Boss 3 Telugu missed call numbers to save your favourite contestant

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu missed call numbers to save your favourite contestant

Aired on Star Maa, you can watch Bigg Boss Telugu at 9 pm and during weekends, you can enjoy the reality show at 9:30 pm. You can also log on to Hotstar and catch all the gossips and episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryOn board Housefull 4 special train. Watch fun, inside videos Next StoryDabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha shares Karwa Chauth special poster  