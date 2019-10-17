Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Vote online to save Rahul, Sreemukhi, Siva, Baba, Vithika, Varun or Ali

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is just three weeks away from its grand finaleHosted by superstar Najarjuna, Bigg Boss Telugu has reached its final stages and, this all the seven contestants are in the danger zone of Bigg Boss Telugu elimination. Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza, Siva Jyothi, Vithika Sheru and Sreemukhi have been nominated for eviction this week and, it is your last chance to save your favourite contestant.

There are two voting methods-online and missed calls.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Online Vote

Open your Hotstar app and type Bigg Boss Telugu in the search bar

There will be a vote button below the episode that you are streaming.

Click on vote and the list of the participants will pop up on your screen.

Click on the picture of the participant that you want to vote for.

Hit the submit button, and your vote will be cast.

Remember, you can only cast 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either divide the number of votes between the contestants or vote for one person.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 missed call vote

Besides online voting process, you can give missed calls and save your beloved Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestant. Have a look at the missed call numbers.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu missed call numbers to save your favourite contestant

Aired on Star Maa, you can watch Bigg Boss Telugu at 9 pm and during weekends, you can enjoy the reality show at 9:30 pm. You can also log on to Hotstar and catch all the gossips and episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.