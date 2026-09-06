Bigg Boss Telugu 10 grand premiere begins with a bang, Nagarjuna gives house tour

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 began its grand premiere on Sunday, September 6. The popular reality show is once again hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has returned to lead the new season. The launch event airs on Star Maa at 7 PM and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.

It must be noted that the upcoming season comes with the theme of 'Dasavatharam' and promises a new set of twists, tasks and drama inside the Bigg Boss house. Fans have been waiting to see who will enter the show this time and what the new season has in store.

Bigg Boss 10 Telugu premieres on September 6

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 premieres on September 6. The grand premiere introduces the contestants who will enter the main house and begin their journey on the show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 10 Telugu

The grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 airs on Star Maa on September 6 at 7 PM. The show will also be available to watch online on JioHotstar, giving fans another way to follow the new season.

Bigg Boss 10 Telugu promo

The makers unveiled the promo for the new season in August 2026. In the promo, Nagarjuna highlights that the upcoming season will be ten times more surprising than the previous seasons. The promo has added to the excitement around the show's return.

About Bigg Boss 10 Telugu Agnipariksha

Ahead of the main season, the digital pre-show Bigg Boss 10 Agnipariksha has already started streaming online. A total of 15 participants have entered the Agnipariksha phase as commoners, hoping to secure a place in the main Bigg Boss house.

The pre-show is hosted by Sreemukhi. Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi and Abijeet have joined as mentors and judges. They will guide and evaluate the participants as they compete for their chance to enter the main house.

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