Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner: Divya Ganesan lifts trophy, takes home Rs 50 lakh Divya Ganesan has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, beating Sabarinathan in the finale and winning the trophy along with Rs 50 lakh prize money.

New Delhi:

Divya Ganesan has been announced as the winner of Star Vijay's hit show Bigg Boss Tamil season 9. Divya was awarded a Rs 50 lakh cash prize. It should be noted that Divya Ganesan was joined by Aurora Sinclair, Sabarinathan, and Vikkals Vikram in the top four finalists.

Vikkals Vikram, a stand-up comedian and actor, was evicted from the show in third place, becoming the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. The final battle was between Divya Ganesan and Sabarinathan.

For the unversed, Vijay Sethupathi's hosted show, Bigg Boss Tamil 9, premiered on October 5, 2025, with 24 contestants.

This is a developing story.