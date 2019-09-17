Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Ramya NSK ties the knot with actor Sathya. See pics from their wedding ceremony

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Ramya NSK ties the knot with actor Satya. See pics from their wedding ceremony

Ramya NSK, the popular Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestant, got married to TV actor Satya, best known for his role in the serial Neelakuyil. Pictures from their wedding ceremony have now made it to the internet, and we must say the newlywed couple looks royal in every way possible. The marriage was a private one among family and friends.

Ramya's Bigg Boss Tamil co-contestants Janani Iyer and Mumtaz attended the wedding and got clicked with the couple.

Ramya was earlier married to playback singer Arjun in 2017 but separated later on.

Their good friend Sanam Shetty took to her Instagram to announce the same. Along with a picture of her with Ramya and Sathya, she wrote,"And once in a while in the middle of an ordinary life we get to witness a fairy tale Ur story has been nothing less of a fairy tale.. filled with love and strength my dearest brother Sathya and sweetheart Ramya @sathya_actor @ramyansk Wish u both a very HAPPY MARRIED LIFE God bless u both with a beautiful journey with everlasting love and togetherness #theygothitched #loveandmarriage.

Ramya NSK is a playback singer and has sung more than 400 song in various languages. For the unversed, comedian N. S. Krishnan and actress T. A. Mathuram Ramya are her paternal grandparents. Her maternal grandfather is actor K. R. Ramaswamy is her maternal grandfather.

On the other hand, actor Sathya became a household name after he appeared in a movie called Mannar Vagaiyara.

