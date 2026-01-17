Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale: When and where to watch, prize money, voting details The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finale is set to take place this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about it, including streaming details and the winner's prize money.

New Delhi:

After 105 days of drama, entertainment, emotional moments, and intense eliminations, the journey of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 came to an end with a grand finale this weekend.

As the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale night approaches, here’s everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's hosted show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale date and time

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss season Tamil 9 will telecast on Sunday, January 18, 2026. According to reports, the grand finale episode will premiere at 6 PM. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will host the finale.

Where to watch the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale

BB Tamil 9 fans can watch the grand finale episode live on TV channel, Star Vijay. Notably, the episode will also be available for streaming on the OTT platform, JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Who are in the top 4?

This season, Aurora Sinclair, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari Nadhan secured their spot in the top 4 finalists.

What is the prize money for Bigg Boss Tamil 9?

Reportedly, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will take home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh along with the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner’s trophy. However, it remains to be seen if any last-minute twists will impact the prize money of the show on the finale night.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Voting details

It must be noted that, viewers were given a chance to vote for their favourite contestant through the JioHotstar platform or via the missed call facility. However, the voting lines were open till January 16, 2026.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiere date and contestant details

For the unvesed, the ninth season of the hit TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on October 5, 2025, with 20 contestants entering the house. The contestants included Diwakar, Aurora Sinclair, FJ Adisayam, VJ Parvathy, Tushaar, Kani Thiru, Sabari Nadhan, Pravin Gandhi, Vyishali Kemkar, Aadhiri, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Vinaya, Praveen Rajdev, Subiksha Kumar, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Nandhinir, Kamrudin, and Kalaiyarasan.

