Bigg Boss Reunion: Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant make funny faces as they pose with other contestants

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKAS GUPTA Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant make funny faces as they pose with other contestants

Its is a reunion! Former Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Vindu Dara Singh enjoyed a bash together. They were also joined by TV actor Karanvir Bohra. The television stars were present at producer Manik Soni’s birthday bash and had a little reunion. Through, the pictures which went viral from the party, says that Salman Khan's hosted show's contestant had a fun-filled evening.

Now, Vikas shared videos and pictures on his Instagram handle. Vikas who addresses Rakhi as his sister, posed funny for the camera with her. The duo made make funny tongue out and pouty faces as they captured a few selfies. Along with the photos,

Vikas wrote, "Never thought getting out of the house with #rakhisawant could be this much fun - I think we both are helping

each other evolve. #biggboss14 #VikasGupta it was a birthday party styled by #LBMyx."

Take a look:

In another post, he shared a video with more pics from the party with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Vindu Dara Singh and wrote, "This is a mad one - with #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #rakhisawant #RashmiDesai #vindudarasingh & Me #VikasGupta but it wasn’t some heavy seasons of #Biggboss coming together but some people who love to see each other happy #dostlog."

Earlier, Vikas also met Rakhi's ailing mom Jaya Sawant in the hospital. He shared a few pictures with her and wrote on Instagram,

"Maa is that safety shield which is given to every kid at the time of their birth. When we have our mother, we feel powerful and have the courage to cross every obstacle as if she is in us and we are in her. And if we feel our mother will go away from us, it feels as if our life would go away from us." Rakhi's mom is undergoing treatment for cancer.