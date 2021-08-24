Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan, Millind call host Karan Johar 'biased,' feel he supports Shamita Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITS___ANKITA Zeeshan, Millind call Bigg Boss OTT host Karan biased

After the second Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar, host Karan Johar has faced much heat from the netizens for being biased and attacking Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan. Fans believe that the filmmaker ignores everything wrong done by Shamita Shetty and lashed out at others. From calling him 'biased to 'unfair,' KJo is on the receiving end of the flak. Not just the fans, even contestants feel that Karan Johar is being biased as a host.

In the weekend episode in which Karan Johar bashed Zeeshan Khan for his comment 'ladki ho to daayre mein raho.' Zeeshan tried to clarify that what he said was in retaliation to what was said to him and claimed his comment was being misinterpreted but KJo chose not to listen. He told Zeeshan, "Your justification is not worth buying at all. This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

He added, "I am all about equality but at heart, I am a feminist. So when I hear these things, it really, really gets to me. I get very angry because men in this country are ‘entitlement ki dukaan’ and I don’t subscribe to that shop."

Discussing the same, Zeeshan told contestant Millind Gaba, "I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed." To this, Millind said, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?" Zeeshan added, "Because all the boys are misogynist."

Millind also then claims that he feels that their mistakes are highlighted while Shamita's do not. He says Shamita abused Nishant and her apology was accepted by Karan Johar but when Zeeshan tried to apologise, KJo did not accept it. Millind said, "I found him biased" and Zeeshan agreed.