Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan shares photos of his injury after eviction, fans trend 'Bring back Zeeshan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEONLYZEESHANKHAN Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan shares his injury photos

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT was loaded with drama on Wednesday as the contestants got involved in a physical fight during the Boss Man- Boss Lady task. Zeeshan Khan, who was the Boss Man last week, got physical with Pratik Sehajpal during a heated argument between them. The fight turned so ugly that Bigg Boss had to intervene and ask Zeeshan to leave the house. On Sunday Ka Vaar, host Karan Johar had bashed Zeeshan for his 'misogynistic' comments. While the fight involved both Zeeshan and Pratik, only the former has been evicted which is unsettling for the viewers.

Fans are disappointed that Pratik Sehajpal has not been asked to leave the house along with Zeeshan since they both got physical. One Twitter user said, "Why just Zeeshan ? Eliminate prateek also. One can't get physical alone. Both should get eliminated. Not just one." Another tweeted, "The bully gang will laugh whole night today after eviction of Zeeshan. Hats off to people who support prateek. Sharm karlo thodi. Har kisiko poke karta hai. Marta hai. Aur tum vote deke usko andar rakh rahe ho. Bechare log ,pata nahi kitna darr rahe honge ab."

Bigg Boss OTT fans believe that the eviction was unfair and have started the trends- 'Bring Back Zeeshan' and 'Justice for Zeeshan' on social media. Check out the reaction here-

Soon after his eviction, Zeeshan Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of his injury that she got in the physical fight with Pratik. The pictures show red marks on his chest and hand.

Millind Gaba and Divya Agarwal have been the most affected by Zeeshan's eviction. Divya was seen telling him to stay calm and later crying at his exit.

Earlier on Monday, Zeeshan Khan had suffered an anxiety attack after host Karan Johar slammed him for "Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho" comment. KJo had said, "This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

Zeeshan felt it was unfair that he was not even given a chance to explain. He was later seen discussing with Millind Gaba that Karan Johar is biased toward Shamita since her apology is accepted but their's is not.