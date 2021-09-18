Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal lifts the trophy and takes home Rs 25 lakh, Nishant 1st runner up

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal lifts the trophy

Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT as Karan Johar's show closed curtains in a grand finale on Saturday (September 18). The actress has already been a popular name in the world of reality shows. She has earlier won Ace Of Space Season 1 which was hosted by Vikas Gupta. She is the first winner of the controversial reality show's new online concept. Divya beat contestants like Nishant Bhat who has been declared the first runner up, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Divya Agarwal lifted the singing trophy and also took home Rs 25 lakh prize money.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was among the first celebrities who wished Divya on her win. She tweeted, "Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15." Shefali Zariwala also congratulated Divya. She said, "congratulations @Divyakitweet you became first person to won the bigg boss otttrophy now good luck for bb15 #DivyaKiArmy congratulations to all"

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Grand premiere date, time, contestants list, where to watch Salman Khan's reality show

Considering Bigg Boss OTT's tagline 'Stay Connected,' all the contestants entered the house in connections. However, Divya Agarwal entered and played the game alone. She constantly clashed with other housemates over tasks and house duties but never shied away from putting forward her opinions. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal kept making it to the trends on social media. Fans loved her bold personality and made her the Bigg Boss OTT winner.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal rose to fame after she participated in MTV Splitsvilla. Her controversial relationship with BB11 contestant Priyank Sharma also made headlines. Currently, she is dating Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Roadies fame Varun Sood.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal becomes FIRST CONFIRMED contestant of Salman Khan's show