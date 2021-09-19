Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VARUNSOOD Bigg Boss OTT: Winner Divya Agarwal celebrates with boyfriend Varun Sood, Rannvijay Singha | VIDEOS

Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. During her stint on the Karan Johar-hosted show, Divya has entertained the audience a lot, especially with her fights with her co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who quit the race with a cash prize and promise that he will be seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'. For those unversed, Divya defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat and actor Shamita Shetty in the finale round. After her name was announced, not just her fans but also her close friends and family got excited. Not only this, but she celebrated her victory with none other than her boyfriend and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood.

In a video which was shared by Varun on his Instagram story, she can be seen cutting a cake and rejoicing with everyone. Varun wrote alongside, "Proud of you." Not just him but even Rannvijay Singha shared a post for Divya on Instagram and wrote, "The trophy is home. @divyaagarwal_official won!! Thanks a ton to all of you for voting for her! So proud of @varunsood12 @harmansingha @akshitasood @sartajsangha @esha_bhuchar @prince_agarwal_ and all Divya’s friends who were doing all the hard work from outside too!"

Have a look at their celebration here:

Not only this but Netizens spammed social media with congratulatory wishes for Divya. "Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15," actor and 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan tweeted.

"Congratulations @Divyakitweet very well deserved... akele rahi par tooti nahi aur kar dikhaya... so so proud of you @VootSelect #biggbossottwinner," actor Kamya Punjabi wrote on Twitter.

A journalism student who went on to become a choreographer and actress (seen most recently in the web series 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2'), Agarwal had previously won the reality show 'Ace of Space 1' after being the runner-up at MTV Splitsvilla 10'.

Right from the start of 'Bigg Boss OTT', which ran for six weeks, Agarwal kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty, who got her fair share of attention because of the arrest of her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, for allegedly being the kingpin of the Mumbai porn racket, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night.

Shetty was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhat, a choreographer who has been associated with dance reality shows such as 'Super Dancer 3', 'Jhalak Dikhlaja' and 'Nach Baliye'.

-With IANS inputs