Bigg Boss OTT: Who will Nia Sharma choose as her connection in the house? Can it be Pratik Sehajpal?

After a long wait, television actress Nia Sharma is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house as the new wild card entry. It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of twists she will bring along and which connection or contestant will be her target. Recently, the actress talked about her love for the show and shared that she is looking forward to her smashing appearance.

She said: "I have always been in the news for entering 'Bigg Boss' but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over-the-top. I have been following the show 24x7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection."

Talking about her plans for the show, Nia added, "My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!"

The promo of Nia was shared by the actress herself on social media alongside caption reading, "See you all on September 1st." Not only this but she even shared pictures of herself confirming her entry and wrote, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September."

The actress recently made a grand entry into the house raising the hotness quotient high. She looked every inch beautiful and glamorous in a golden dress.

