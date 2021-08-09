Bigg Boss OTT Twitter Reactions: Pratik Sehajpal earns sympathy, netizens call Divya 'drama queen'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pratik Sehajpal earns sympathy, netizens call Divya 'drama queen'

Fans' favourite reality show Bigg Boss OTT finally premiered on Voot on August 8. Host Karan Johar introduced stars Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Muskan Jattana, Milind Gaba and Shamita Shetty who will be competing against each other. However, they will go forward in the game as a pair. Since Divya Agarwal did not have a connection, he entered the house being nominated for the entire week.

Starting today (August 9), apart from 24x7 access to the proceedings from Bigg Boss OTT House, viewers can catch the episodes from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and Sundays at 8 pm. On the very first day, the contestants have started fighting and abusing each other. While Pratik Sehajpal indirectly accused Shamita Shetty of racism, Divya Agarwal got into a heated argument. Netizens called her a 'drama queen,'

After Pratik and Divya's ugly accusations on each other, netizens were divided about who to sympathise with. A user tweeted, "bro I don't know why you are like this but you're damn irritating and such a drama queen, with such behaviour you are not even gonna reach main bigg boss. first episode only and i feel like found the priyanka jagga of this season #DivyaAgarwal your vibes are literally eww."

Another tweeted, "So little Miss drama queen can casually walk off by cursing but if it was the other way around I wonder what would have happened."