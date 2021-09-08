Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Ticket to Finale task announced, Neha Bhasin-Raqesh Bapat beat Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt

After Bigg Boss announced that all the connections are free to play their individual game, today (September 8), 'Ticket to Finale task' was announced. Divya Agarwal is one of the contestants who will be competing for the semi-final round, on the basis of audience votes on the Voot app. The task has will have three rounds. Divya read about the task to all the housemates. One of the round was conducted today, while the other two rounds will happen tomorrow.

After the buzzer, two contestants will be seen competing with each other, they have to walk on a track with a jar of water and try to save it from the opponent. Every round will have a sanchalak to monitor. Divya got an advantage to qualify for the semi-final round directly on the basis of the audience poll.

In the first round of the Ticket to finale task, Neha Bhasin and Moose Jattana went against each other. Pratik Sehajpal was the sanchalak of the task. The singer played smart and before Moose realised, Neha pushed her jar and won the task. Thus, singer won the first round.

The second round was between Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt. During the task, Nishant drops his own water jar and with this Raqesh wins the second round. The final round of the task was won by Pratik Sehajpal. As soon as the round started he just went for Shamita Shetty's jar and pushed it. Shamita also fell during the task.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT, till now, was all about the game of connections but all connections in the house were dissolved on Tuesday and now it's time for the contestants to play solo. The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house.

All contestants - Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal - will further play their individual game.

