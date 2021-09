Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT Sept 2 LIVE: Nia Sharma enters house as wild card contestant

Three weeks and Bigg Boss OTT has been succesfully entertaining the audiences not just because of the fights between contestants but also their connection with one another. In today's episode, Nia Sharma will make her entry into the house as a wild card contestant. Her grand entry was followed by the announcement of the new Boss Lady of the house. Known for roles in 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4' and many more, Nia expressed her excitement and also shares about her strategy and favourite contestant.