Bigg Boss OTT Sept 1 LIVE: Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehejpal to save Shamita Shetty from elimination

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT Sept 1 LIVE

Another day in Bigg Boss OTT house went over the top with fights, love and fun. Nishant and Moose got into a minor argument and Nishant told Moose that he needs some space. Later, both spoke about the issues they were facing and cleared all the misconceptions. Moving on, we will see Pratik and Neha getting the power to save one contestant from elimination. While Pratik rooted for Nishant, Neha wanted to save her close friend Shamita Shetty. Next, Bigg Boss announced the next task which will decide the next Boss Man and Boss lady.