Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss OTT Sept 1 LIVE: Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehejpal to save Shamita Shetty from elimination
Live now

Bigg Boss OTT Sept 1 LIVE: Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehejpal to save Shamita Shetty from elimination

Bigg Boss OTT: We will see Pratik and Neha getting the power to save one contestant from elimination. While Pratik rooted for Nishant, Neha wanted to save her close friend Shamita Shetty.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2021 20:13 IST
Bigg Boss OTT
Image Source : VOOT

Bigg Boss OTT Sept 1 LIVE

Another day in Bigg Boss OTT house went over the top with fights, love and fun. Nishant and Moose got into a minor argument and Nishant told Moose that he needs some space. Later, both spoke about the issues they were facing and cleared all the misconceptions. Moving on, we will see Pratik and Neha getting the power to save one contestant from elimination. While Pratik rooted for Nishant, Neha wanted to save her close friend Shamita Shetty. Next, Bigg Boss announced the next task which will decide the next Boss Man and Boss lady. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT Sept 1 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 01, 2021 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Neha and Akshara indulge in an ugly spat. The two have been fighting over their connection Pratik, but things just got ugly when Neha confronted Pratik about what Akshara said.

  • Sep 01, 2021 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Raqesh confronts Shamita about how he feels when she taunts him. Even after Shamita made a huge sacrifice, she tore her mother's letter to save Raqesh, things between the two seem to mess up. 

  • Sep 01, 2021 8:02 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shamita and Raqesh discuss their bond and fight. 

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nishant and Moose become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. 

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    For the task, a huge clock is placed in the garden area, wherein the housemates must lay on it and count till 33 minutes. Their partner or other contestant does the counting standing beside the clock.

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss announced the next task which will decide the next Boss Man and Boss lady of the house.

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Audience saved Nishant from nominations.

    Now, Divya, Milind and Akshara are nominated.

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:15 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss gave the audience a chance to save one more contestant from elimination. 

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    While Pratik rooted for Nishant, Neha wanted to save her good friend Shamita Shetty, after a long discussion and convincing, Pratik decided to go ahead with Neha’s decision and they both saved Shamita.

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Boss Man and Boss Lady, Pratik and Neha got the power to save a contestant from elimination. 

  • Sep 01, 2021 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The morning started with Nishant and Moose getting into a minor argument where Nishant told Moose that he needs some space.

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News