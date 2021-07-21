Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan treats fans on Eid with first promo of Bigg Boss 15

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGGBOSSOTT Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT promo

Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday has treated fans with the promo of the upcoming "Bigg Boss OTT". The actor finds it great that this season the show will have a digital first with "Bigg Boss OTT", six weeks ahead of its television run. In the promo, Salman can be seen bursting with joy as he declares and warns the audience to gear up for the upcoming season.

In the first promo of Bigg Boss 15, Salman shared that he will be seen hosting on television. It is speculated that the digital version will have a different host. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's names have come to the forefront as hosts for the digital version, however, no confirmation has been made. He is heard saying in the video: "Is baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top, TV par ban ho jayega.." Actress Monalisa shared the promo on her verified Instagram account. Watch it here:

Sharing the promo, Monalisa wrote, "Seems like our Favourite “DABANGG STAR” is back yet again to treat his fans on Eid!! Salman Khan Sir always ensures that his fans get their Eidi from Him every year. This year, Salman Khan Sir @beingsalmankhan released the promo of India’s most sensational reality-show - *Bigg Boss OTT* as his Eid 2021 treat for fans."

"It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with 'Bigg Boss OTT', six weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It is truly for the people and by the people," Salman said.

The actor, who has been a part of the show as a host for over a decade, shared advice for all the contestants who will be seen in the show. He added: "My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in the BB house."

The digital version of the show will air on Voot.

A day before, Voot also gave Bigg Boss fans a glimpse by sharing a motion poster featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

