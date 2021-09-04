Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli to enter the house on Sunday Ka Vaar

Actresses Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are all set to enter the ‘Bigg Boss OTT house as guests for the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar episode. The show, which is hosted by Karan Johar, will now see two popular contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14' -- Nikki and Rubina. In a recent promo, both Nikki and Rubina could be seen in conversation over the phone about their favourite contestants, also revealing their excitement to visit the house.

When Nikki asks Rubina who is her favourite contestant, the latter names Shamita Shetty, saying she is her favourite as she is playing really well. To this, Nikki says her favourite is Pratik Sehajpal because of his attitude. In the end, they ask the audience to get ready for some fun with them this Sunday.

Besides Nikki and Rubina, Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha will also be there in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT' house to promote their web series ‘Candy'.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot. Currently fighting for the trophy are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Musskan Jattana, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal. TV actress Nia Sharma entered the show as a wild card contestant on Sept 1 but left after a couple of days.