Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit opens up if she ever dated Kushal Tandon, calls him 'a dear friend'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit has opened up about her equation with actor Kushal Tandon. Kushal and Ridhima had met on the sets of Alt Balaji's hit web series, Hum. Their off-screen camaraderie had started the speculations of the two dating each other. Now, revealing her current relationship status, Ridhiman said that she is single 'with a capital S' because men are intimidated by her. In an interview, Ridhima said that she has been taken for granted in the past, but that she always maintained that she is a headstrong person

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she was asked to say the first word that comes to her mind when while thinking of Kushal Tandon, to which she replied 'dear friend'.

When asked about her relationship with Kushal, Ridhima said, "It's like, you know, I develop a relationship with everyone who I work with. He is one of those few people, we fell-out for a bit, but we are grown, mature adults, so we've sorted it out. He now remains a dear friend."

She also shared that Kushal got to know that she is doing Bigg Boss, and wished her for the same. "So yes, I think I do share a great relationship with him."

Earlier, it was reported that Kushal organised a birthday party for Ridhima during the time they were with each other. Though Kushal and Ridhima never accepted dating each other, when the two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, it gave air to rumours of their alleged breakup.

In 2019, when the reports of Ridhima and Kushal’s breakup was all over the internet, the latter had taken to his Instagram handle and had shared a lengthy post, clearing the air about his relationship status. He wrote, "To whomsoever it may concern, I feel an irresistible urge to point out an important fact that the media and people’s hired PR might be overlooking – An indispensable prerequisite for a breakup is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years therefore all the talk that I am hearing lately of me breaking up with whoever."