Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik's sister on his closeness with Neha Bhasin, says 'har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai'

Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal's sister reacts to his closeness with Neha Bhasin, says 'har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai'.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants were recently surprised by the makers as they got to meet their family members. Bigg Boss introduced the freeze task and asked the contestants to control their emotions while meeting their parents and family members. Pratik Sehajpal was left in tears after his sister Prerna walked inside and interacted with him. She advised him on his connection with Neha Bhasin. Reacting to their closeness, Prerna warned him to create a thin line between his and Neha’s friendship.

Prerna said, "Tu aur Neha dost toh hai na? Thodi si thin line hoti hai har cheeze k beech mein." To this, Pratik replied, "There is only friendship yaar." Responding to this, Prerna added, "Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Koi kisika dost nahi hai."

As Pratik ran towards Prerna, he told her, "I wanted to meet mother. I couldn't even read the letter."

Neha and Pratik's connection was formed after the former's connection with Milind Gaba came to an end.

Earlier, Raqesh Bapat's niece, Isha, visited the house to meet her 'mama'. It was an emotional moment as they reunited. Isha encouraged him and said that everyone believes in him that he would never demean anyone with such any statement, referring to Karan Johar's statement on him. Raqesh's niece also said that she likes Divya Agarwal more than Shamita Shetty.

Bigg Boss OTT is in its finale week. It streams on Voot. The contestants who perform well will move to Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

