Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin lashes out at Divya Agarwal for dirty underwear incident: You should be apologetic

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. Hosted by popular filmmaker Karan Johar, BB OTT has been streaming on Voot for the last five weeks. A new promo for the reality show shared online by Voot, showed journalists grilling the contestants, where they put Divya Agarwal in the spotlight after the dirty underwear incident resurfaced. When a journalist pointed out that Divya's aforementioned comments about Neha Bhasin were 'misogynistic' and 'disgusting.'

Defending herself, Divya said, "It's unhygienic and matter of cleanliness, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, I would've done the same thing (ye gangadi hai, vahan ladhke ki bhi padhi hogi toh mai disgusting bolti)." On this, Shamita and Neha screamed at Divya while she continued to defend herself, leading to an exchange of words.

Shamita said "she (Divya) doesn't agree when she's wrong. This is my issue." Divya continued that, it was a matter of cleanliness and nothing else. Responding to this, furious Neha said "Just shut up man, this is disgusting and you should be apologetic about it." Shamita Shetty enquires about Raj Kundra's bail from mom Sunanda during Bigg Boss OTT family task

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty was asked about Divya and Raqesh Bapat's friendship. "Aap yeh triangle wala angle kyun khel rahe hai Divya and Raqesh are just friends?" the reporter asked her. To which she said, she was 'hurt' to see Raqesh spending time with her. "Jab maine dekha ki mera connection unke saath zyada time spend kar rahe hai, I was a little hurt. Feeling sirf mere side se hi hai, he has moved on," she answered.

Bigg Boss 15: Nidhi Bhanushali, Ronit Roy, Karan Kundrra, Celebs likely to participate in reality show

Adding to this, she said it was difficult for her to see him spending time with Divya, who she doesn't trust. "When I don’t trust someone, it gets difficult for me. Trust is a very, very big thing for me, and loyalty is a very, very big thing for me."

Bigg Boss OTT is in its finale week. It streams on Voot. The contestants who perform well will move to Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik's sister on his closeness with Neha Bhasin, says 'har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai'