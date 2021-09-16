Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana reacts to Karan Johar being biased, says 'he only talks to Shamita and Neha'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MOOSEJATTANA Bigg Boss OTT:Moose reacts to Karan Johar being biased

Ever since the first Sunday Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar has been accused of being biased. It is claimed by the netizens that the filmmaker favours Shamita Shetty and doesn't give a fair chance to other contestants to put forward their viewpoints. Evicted contestant Moose Jattana opened up about the same and claimed that KJo only asks Shamita and Neha Bhasin for clarifications. She also said that he made Divya Agarwal look like the 'vamp,'

Moose Jattana told Etimes, "When you are hosting Sunday Ka Vaar you should ask who would like to speak and actually give time to everyone. Because everyone is a part of the show. Then you come and say we are not seen on the show. Aree how will the audience get to see us, you don’t even talk to us. We don’t even get a chance to talk on Sunday Ka Vaar. I don’t have the habit of shouting and interrupting someone, I find it rude. I would rather speak when I am meant to speak."

Moose Jattana entered the Bigg Boss OTT house with choreographer Nishant Bhat as her connection. The two had been with each other throughout their BB journey and also became very good friends. However, many have claimed that Nishant was just using Moose for the game.

Reacting to the same, she said, "Since I have come out and they are inside the show right now, I am giving them the benefit of doubt on everything that they have done wrong. In the sense in the Bigg Boss house, you make mistakes, there is uncertainty all the time, I also was unsure. But for me both of them were my priorities because I was very confident about my friendship with them. They were my only surety in the show."

"When they come out I will speak to them and clear things. I also asked Nishant the doubts I had in my mind about our bond. I will give them a benefit of doubt," she added.

Moose was one of the youngest contestants to have participated in Bigg Boss. Now that she is evicted, she wants Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal to be the top 3.