Saturday, September 18, 2021
     
BB OTT Grand Finale LIVE: Winner will lift the shinning trophy, to take home Rs 25 lakh

Among the top 5 Bigg Boss OTT contestants- Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, host Karan Johar will announce the winner of the first online Bigg Boss by the end of the night. Catch all the LIVE updates from Bigg Boss OTT grand finale here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2021 19:55 IST
Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale LIVE updates
Bigg Boss OTT, the most popular digital reality show, is all set to close curtains today. Among the top 5 contestants- Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, host Karan Johar will announce the winner of the first online Bigg Boss by the end of the night. Whoever will win the show will get to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 which will premiere on October 3. The show will air on Television. From Shamita-Raqesh's romantic performance to Divya- Pratik's takraar, the grand finale is loaded with fun and drama. Who do you think will be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT? 

Till Karan Johar announce the winner, catch all the LIVE updates from Bigg Boss OTT grand finale here-

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Where to watch live stream online, Top 5 contestants

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale LIVE Updates

  • Sep 18, 2021 7:42 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bigg Boss OTT winner to lift the trophy

    Bigg Boss OTT winner will lift the shinning trophy and will take home Rs 25 lakhs

  • Sep 18, 2021 7:37 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    It’s time for Bigg Boss OTT awards!

    Bharti and Haarsh give away the awards to the contestants. Let’s look at the list of awards and who won: 

    G2G [Got 2 Go] award: Pratik 
    AYMM [Are You My Mother] Award: Shamita 
    NSFL [Not Safe For Life] Award: Pratik 
    GOI [Get Over It] Award: Shamita 
    DND [Do Not Disturb] Award: Nishant 
    GWS [Get Well Soon] Award: Pratik

     

  • Sep 18, 2021 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bigg Boss contestants perform funny skits

    While Raqesh, Shamita and Divya perform one skit called 'Glutten Bani Sautan.' Nishant, Pratik and Divya perform another interesting skit. The contestants perform their skits in front of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Glutten Bani Sautan was hilarious and Raqesh chose Divya over Shamita. On the other hand, Nishant's unique matchmaking as Babu Bhaiya won hearts. He was a total entertainer.

  • Sep 18, 2021 6:40 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal locked horns with each other on the very first day and remained frenemies till the last week of the show. The duo had been together earlier in a show called Ace Of Space and had many complaints with each other regarding the same.

  • Sep 18, 2021 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's romantic dance performance

    Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's dance performance on Shershaah song 'Raatan Lambiyaan' fills the air with romance. The two entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a connection and started having feelings for each other. The duo has claimed that they will think about their relationship when they will exit the show. Are you looking forward to seeing them together?

