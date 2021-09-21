Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAQESHBAPAT Bigg Boss OTT ex-contestant Raqesh Bapat shares happy pics with his dog Murphy, niece after returning home

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT saw Divya Agarwal as the winner. The show which ran for approximately six weeks saw a number of moments one of which was Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's adorable chemistry. The two of them entered the show as a pair and their cute 'nok-jhonks' left everyone impressed. Now that the show is over everyone is waiting to know whether the two of them will continue their relationship outside or not. Meanwhile, the actor has shared his latest pictures on Instagram after returning home. In the same, he can be seen sitting on the stairs wearing black shorts, grey t-shirt and a cap flashing a smile for the lens. Not just him but the images also had his adorable dog named Murphy and his niece.

Alongside the post which was shared on his social media account on Monday, Raqesh wrote, "Home is where the heart is ..and after these 6 long eventful and exciting weeks, it truly feels amazing to be back to my happy space..at home in my comfort zone, with family and Murphy who doesn't want to leave my side." He even added hashtags like "#home #family #goodtimes #happiness" with his post.

Speaking about his niece, she paid a visit to Raqesh during the family special episode of the show during which she thanked both Shamita and Divya. She called Agarwal 'Annapurna' because she always took care of his food while said that Shamita has always stood strong and supported him.

The 'Tum Bin' actor and Shamita were seen hugging and kissing each other during the course of their journey in their show. Not only this but they even had their share of regular differences of opinion. He was at several times bashed for not taking a stand.

Raqesh's on and off banter with Divya even caught eyeballs not just of his fans but also his partner inside the show Shamita. Many a times, it made the actress uncomfortable and the two would fight for staying silent.

On the personal front, Raqesh's divorce from Ridhi Dogra came in the limelight. However, his ex-wife also stood by him and fought with several people over social media while he was locked inside the Bigg Boss house.