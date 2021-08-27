Friday, August 27, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 27 LIVE: Gaba wants to quit, guess who became the next Boss Man & Lady
Bigg Boss OTT: the new day started with the housemates gearing up for a task to choose the next boss man and boss lady. The janta had to decide two connections who would be the next boss ban and boss lady. After the two of them were announced, Milind started packing his bags and asking Bigg Boss to open the main gates for him to walk out of the show.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2021 19:33 IST
Image Source : PR

Post the shocking exit of Zeeshan Khan yesterday, the housemates and audience were in shock, and it was a heart-breaking moment for all Zeeshan fans. The new day started with the housemates gearing up for a task to choose the next boss man and boss lady. The janta had to decide two connections who would be the next boss ban and boss lady. And they chose Pratik-Neha and Akshara-Milind as the contenders for the Boss Man and Boss Lady title. Bigg Boss then announced that the two contenders chosen will have to perform a task called ‘Khunkhaar Bhediyaa’ wherein both the contenders had to make a pyramid using blocks.

However, during the task, Shamita, Nishant, Moose and Divya tried their best to play fair but the others ganged up against Divya in the task. After a lot of chaos, blocking, pushing, etc. finally the new boss man and boss lady were announced - Pratik and Neha. It didn’t go well with Milind, and he started packing his bags and asking Bigg Boss to open the main gates for him to walk out of the show.

Catch the LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 27 LIVE:

  • Aug 27, 2021 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    In the 'Khunkhaar Bhediyaa' task, Divya seemed to be playing alone as most of the housemates sideline her. 

     

  • Aug 27, 2021 7:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Why is Muskan and Shamita destroying Millind and Akshara's pyramid? Oh yes! They are clearly supporting Pratik and Neha.

    India Tv - Shamita and Moose destroy Milind-Akshara's pyramid

    Image Source : PR

    Shamita and Moose destroy Milind-Akshara's pyramid

  • Aug 27, 2021 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Basis audience's vote, Connection Jodi, Neha-Pratik & Milind-Akshara are picked as two contenders for Boss Man and Boss Lady!! Both the connections have to perform a task called 'Khunkhaar Bhediyaa' wherein they have to make a pyramid using blocks and also save it from being destroyed!

    India Tv - Milind and Akshara

    Image Source : PR

    Milind and Akshara

    India Tv - Pratik and Neha

    Image Source : PR

    Pratik and Neha

  • Aug 27, 2021 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Looks like Moose is feeling jealous of other ladies in the house getting close to Nishant. She says "I am not possessive about Nishant but I doesn't like it when Neha gets close to him" 

    India Tv - Moose in a conversation with Nishant

    Image Source : PR

    Moose in a conversation with Nishant

    India Tv - Nishant in a conversation with Moose

    Image Source : PR

    Nishant in a conversation with Moose

  • Aug 27, 2021 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Housemates take their seat back as the audience will decide the next Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house...

     

  • Aug 27, 2021 7:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Neha splashes into the pool

    Sizzling hot Neha Bhasin was spotted in a white bikini. Doesn't she looks hot as she swims away leaving all stress behind!

    India Tv - Neha Bhasin in the pool

    Image Source : PR

    Neha Bhasin in the pool

     

