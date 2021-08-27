Follow us on Image Source : PR Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 27 LIVE: Gaba wants to quit, guess who became the next Boss Man & Lady

Post the shocking exit of Zeeshan Khan yesterday, the housemates and audience were in shock, and it was a heart-breaking moment for all Zeeshan fans. The new day started with the housemates gearing up for a task to choose the next boss man and boss lady. The janta had to decide two connections who would be the next boss ban and boss lady. And they chose Pratik-Neha and Akshara-Milind as the contenders for the Boss Man and Boss Lady title. Bigg Boss then announced that the two contenders chosen will have to perform a task called ‘Khunkhaar Bhediyaa’ wherein both the contenders had to make a pyramid using blocks.

However, during the task, Shamita, Nishant, Moose and Divya tried their best to play fair but the others ganged up against Divya in the task. After a lot of chaos, blocking, pushing, etc. finally the new boss man and boss lady were announced - Pratik and Neha. It didn’t go well with Milind, and he started packing his bags and asking Bigg Boss to open the main gates for him to walk out of the show.

