Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26 Highlight: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan's fight get out of control, latter leaves

Follow us on Image Source : PR Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan get out of control, latter asked to leave

The day started on a wonderful note, it was seen that Raqesh woke his connection Shamita up with a kiss, later he was also seen giving Neha a relaxing head massage. Moving on to the second half of the day, as soon as Bigg Boss announced the task to choose the next Boss Man and Lady called ‘Red Flag’ the entire scenario and climate at the house drastically changed. The old enemies in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Zeeshan and Pratik got into a vocal fight as Pratik didn’t agree upon something that the Boss man said and as the vocal fight didn’t help, they both started pushing and snatching the red flags from each other’s hand which became a physical fight.

While the fight was on, the housemates had somewhere forgotten that they were in the Bigg Boss OTT house and like we all know, Bigg Boss doesn’t entertain physical fights at all. Considering the fight was majorly hazy between Zeeshan, Pratik and Nishant, it was seen that Zeeshan just didn’t want to step back, and the most enthusiastic contestant of the house was asked to leave the house immediately after the fight.

Don't miss any interesting scoop and read the updates here: