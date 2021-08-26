Thursday, August 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26 Highlight: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan's fight get out of control, latter leaves

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26 Highlight: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan's fight get out of control, latter leaves

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26: Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan will get into an ugly physical fight amidst the 'Red Flag' task after which the most enthusiastic contestant of the house was asked to leave the house immediately. What will happen with Divya Agarwal, his connection and others, only time will tell. Read the updates of today's episode here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2021 20:14 IST
Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan get out of control, latter asked to leave
Image Source : PR

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan get out of control, latter asked to leave

The day started on a wonderful note, it was seen that Raqesh woke his connection Shamita up with a kiss, later he was also seen giving Neha a relaxing head massage. Moving on to the second half of the day, as soon as Bigg Boss announced the task to choose the next Boss Man and Lady called ‘Red Flag’ the entire scenario and climate at the house drastically changed. The old enemies in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Zeeshan and Pratik got into a vocal fight as Pratik didn’t agree upon something that the Boss man said and as the vocal fight didn’t help, they both started pushing and snatching the red flags from each other’s hand which became a physical fight.

While the fight was on, the housemates had somewhere forgotten that they were in the Bigg Boss OTT house and like we all know, Bigg Boss doesn’t entertain physical fights at all. Considering the fight was majorly hazy between Zeeshan, Pratik and Nishant, it was seen that Zeeshan just didn’t want to step back, and the most enthusiastic contestant of the house was asked to leave the house immediately after the fight.

Don't miss any interesting scoop and read the updates here:

 

 

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 26 HIGHLIGHTS:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 26, 2021 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Divya gets emotional in front of Raqesh

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Akshara consoles Neha after she breaks down post Zeeshan's eviction.

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Divya requests Zeeshan to apologize to Bigg Boss.

    India Tv - Divya breaks down

    Image Source : PR

    Divya breaks down

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

     Bigg Boss made it very clear that such an incident will never be repeated in the house!!!

    India Tv - Bigg Boss contestants

    Image Source : PR

    Bigg Boss contestants

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:29 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:29 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:29 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What happened? Will Bigg Boss intervene this time??

    Pratik and Nishant just got into an ugly physical fight amidst the 'Red Flag' task with Boss Man Zeeshan. 

    India Tv - Insane fight inside the house

    Image Source : PR

    Insane fight inside the house

     

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik is on a spree to 'radd' the task.

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The task for Boss Lady and Boss Man is all set to start! Are you ready?? Who do you think will become the Boss Lady and Boss Man this week! 

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Wow, Milind, Akshara and Neha talk about the difference created during 'Game of Hearts' and look what happened! Akshara and Neha were spotted hugging each other. All housemates get emotional looking at the trio cry and they join a long and hug each other. 

    India Tv - A rare sight to watch

    Image Source : PR

    A rare sight to watch

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Milind get emotional!

    India Tv - Milind Gaba

    Image Source : PR

    Milind Gaba

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Gaba is not ready to forgive Neha for what she did in the task.

  • Aug 26, 2021 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day in the BB house begins!

    Contestants wake up with full energy on the song 'Masti Ki Paathshala.'

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News