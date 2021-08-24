Tuesday, August 24, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT Aug 24 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal breaks Akshara’s heart, chooses Neha Bhasin as her new connection
Bigg Boss OTT Aug 24 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal breaks Akshara’s heart, chooses Neha Bhasin as her new connection

Bigg Boss OTT: The housemates got into a heated discussion about the given chance to change their connections and start a new one.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2021 20:09 IST
Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh
Image Source : VOOT

Pratik Sehajpal breaks Akshara Singh’s heart

Week 3 of Bigg Boss OTT started with a bang as contestants were given a chance to change their partners once again. The housemates got into a heated discussion about the given chance to change their connections and start a new one. While Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant-Moose (Muskan Jattana) and Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan sustained their connection, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba saw equations change and drama unfold. At first, Pratik accepted Akshara's heart but when Neha expressed her mind about changing her connection, he flipped and broke the heart given by Akshara.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT Aug 24 LIVE

  • Aug 24, 2021 8:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Akshara is shattered and the rejection from Pratik is making her cry in the house.

  • Aug 24, 2021 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The task ended with a huge tiff between the two ladies where Akshara accuses Neha of breaking their connection. Akshara said to Neha: "You can't break the connection between Pratik and me just by giving a heart to him."

     

  • Aug 24, 2021 7:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Neha Bhasin gave her heart to Pratik and Akshara to Milind Gaba which led to a tiff between the two ladies. Thus there was a heated conversation between old and new connections that ended on a bitter note.

  • Aug 24, 2021 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    'Game of Hearts' didn't go well with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh as at first the former accepted the heart and then broke her heart. 

  • Aug 24, 2021 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The interchange of connections in the Bigg Boss OTT house created a lot of bittersweet moments between the contestants. 

  • Aug 24, 2021 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant-Moose (Muskan Jattana) and Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan sustained their connection, 

  • Aug 24, 2021 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    'Bigg Boss OTT' viewers will witness different connections between the contestants who got a chance to change partners and choose a new one in the 'Game of Hearts'.

  • Aug 24, 2021 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's equation and friendship become the centre of attention. 

