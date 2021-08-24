Bigg Boss OTT Aug 24 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal breaks Akshara’s heart, chooses Neha Bhasin as her new connection

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Pratik Sehajpal breaks Akshara Singh’s heart

Week 3 of Bigg Boss OTT started with a bang as contestants were given a chance to change their partners once again. The housemates got into a heated discussion about the given chance to change their connections and start a new one. While Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant-Moose (Muskan Jattana) and Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan sustained their connection, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba saw equations change and drama unfold. At first, Pratik accepted Akshara's heart but when Neha expressed her mind about changing her connection, he flipped and broke the heart given by Akshara.