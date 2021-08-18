Bigg Boss OTT Aug 18 LIVE: Panchayat task breaks house into two; contestants fight over household chores

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT Aug 18 LIVE: Panchayat task breaks house into two

Bigg Boss OTT house is getting crazier by the day. From fighting and hurling abuses on each other over petty issues to accusing each other to plotting against them, the housemates have reached the highest peak of drama. In today's episode, Shamita Shetty loses her cool on Akshara Singh for over household chores. Day 2 of the nomination task aka Bigg Boss Panchayat will see Pratik Sahejpal arguing with the boss man Raqesh and boss lady Shamita on basic hygiene as the former co-incidentally left a mug of water.

