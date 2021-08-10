Tuesday, August 10, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT Aug 10 LIVE: Ridhima Pandit breaks down while remembering late mom, Sima aunty enters
Bigg Boss OTT LIVE: The first episode of Karan Johar's show witnssed high-voltage drama and fight which took place between a couple of contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal & others. Well today, its going to be an emotional ride when Ridhima will break down while remembering her late mom whom she lost to COVID-19. Don't miss any interesting scoop and read the LIVE updates here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2021 20:00 IST
Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT began with a bang with its first epiosde on Monday, August 9. The show which headed to the digital application VOOT this time welcomed celebrities like-- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana (Moose Jattana) and Milind Gaba. The first episode was definitely fun as it witnessed high voltage drama and fight between some of the contestants. While many have been watching the housemates 24×7 due to live access, there are others who are still waiting for the second episode. In case you are one of those, here's the LIVE updates of the 13 players aka contestants fighting for the trophy.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT Aug 10 LIVE:

  • Aug 10, 2021 8:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Whom do you think is correct-- Pratik or Zeeshan?

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Zeeshan, Pratik and others think Nishant is supporting Pratik because he wants limelight. 

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bigg Boss allows all the contestants except Divya to take 25 items from their luggage. Meanwhile, Muskaan wins her items back, thanks to Nishant.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nishant becomes the winner of 'Mera Connection No. 1' task.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik's next target is Zeeshan Khan. 

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Time for a new task where the boys will help their partners to get their clothes back.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Moose apologizes to Akshara for what happened yesterday. The latter explains why one should not speak ill mouth for people who are friends.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:29 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita, Divya and Karan think it's best to ignore Pratik in the house.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik instigates Divya by taking name of her boyfriend Varun Sood in between the fight.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Karan tries to take hold of the situation by keeping Pratik away from the girls. 

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The fight and drama for food doesn’t seem to stop in this house! 

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik seems to be on a mission to fight with almost everyone in the house, First Divya, then Shamita; and his next target was Zeeshan Khan.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Yet again, he gets into loggerheads with Divya who is in the bathroom helping Shamita and Raqesh. 

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik asks Shamita to keep the cup in the sink. The day begins with an argument over the placement of mug on the microwave. Is this an extended version of yesterday's fight?

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Moose sits and explains to Karan what happened yesterday with Akshara.

  • Aug 10, 2021 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Can you feel the morning energy as the contestants dance to the song 'Drama Queen.'

     

  • Aug 10, 2021 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ridhima to get emotional while remembering her late mother

  • Aug 10, 2021 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Is she Sima aunty aka Sima Taparia?

  • Aug 10, 2021 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Is this the beginning of a new war?

    The first episode saw a major fight happening between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. Not only this but even Shamita Shetty lost her calm this time. Do you think its the war of the season?

