Bigg Boss OTT Aug 10 LIVE: Ridhima Pandit breaks down while remembering late mom, Sima aunty enters

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 10 LIVE: Ridhima Pandit to breaks down while remembering late mom, Sima aunty enters

Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT began with a bang with its first epiosde on Monday, August 9. The show which headed to the digital application VOOT this time welcomed celebrities like-- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana (Moose Jattana) and Milind Gaba. The first episode was definitely fun as it witnessed high voltage drama and fight between some of the contestants. While many have been watching the housemates 24×7 due to live access, there are others who are still waiting for the second episode. In case you are one of those, here's the LIVE updates of the 13 players aka contestants fighting for the trophy.