Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend Jason Shah deletes her photos from Instagram; here's why

VJ Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend Jason Shah has removed all her photos from his social media account. If rumours are to be belived then Anusha is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT. And this could perhaps be a reason that Jason took such a step in order to keep their relationship low profile. For the unversed, Jason Shah had been a contestant in Bigg Boss season 10. The duo had made their relationship official in April.

Anusha had been making headlines after her breakup with actor Karan Kundraa. The couple had announced their breakup last year after dating for more than 3 years. She had shared an elaborated note, seemingly about her breakup with actor Karan Kundra. Anusha said that Karan had lied and cheated on her.

A part of her long post read, "Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... Yes, I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive…"

Jason who had been a part of many popular television shows also talked to TOI about his relationship with Anusha in April, "I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it."

"That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will kick off Bigg Boss OTT Starting Aug 8 for the first time ever, on Voot. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click. Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on Television.

'Bigg Boss OTT' marks the 15th season of the controversial reality show.