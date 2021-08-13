Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FILMWINDOW1 Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh age-shames 'maasi' Shamita Shetty, says 'she’s as old as my mom'

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT has turned into a war zone. It is just the early days in the show and the conversations inside the house are heating up. Contestants are fighting over everything in sight. Most spats are happening over the kitchen duties. Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal are handling the kitchen duties but looks like the housemates aren't happy about it. After Pratik Sehajpal, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh complained about not getting proper food.

In the latest episodes, Akshara and Shamita Shetty got involved in an ugly argument over food during which the Bhojpuri actress ended up age-shaming the latter. Akshara reportedly called Shamita 'maasi' (maternal aunt) while talking to her co-contestant Urfi Javed. Not only this, but she also asked Shamita to keep her 'hi-fi' attitude to herself. She said that Shamita is about as old as her mother.

Further, Akshara Singh made fun of Shamita Shetty by imitating her, mocking her and copying her walking style. She also expressed her surprise that Shamita is in her early 40s, considering how long she's been working. Laughing over the age fact, Akshara said that 'maasi' is the perfect way to describe Shilpa Shetty's sister.

Adding to the conversation, Urfi said, "Apne season mein toh haar ke hi gayi na, kya kar liya." Shamita had previously participated in the third season of Bigg Boss, but made a quick exit to attend her sister Shilpa's wedding.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is no peaceful place. The contestants are trying their best to stay in the competition for which they have taken the route of fighting over everything. The show began with Pratik and Divya locking horns and abusing each other.

Meanwhile, Shamita made a revelation recently that surprised the BB fans. The actress revealed that her co-contestant Nishant Bhat (choreographer) had once 'crossed a line' with her and she had told him that he 'did wrong.'

Shamita Shetty told Divya Agarwal, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."