Bigg Boss OTT: After Ridhima Pandit's shocking outburst, netizens come in support of Pratik Sehajpal

Urfi Javed's elimination became one of the main highlights of the episode on Monday. Just a day after the eviction, the housemates were again given the task to nominate their fellow contestants. Bigg Boss’ new task, 'Panchayat', saw Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan as the panch. Together they had to choose who is the most 'Kamchor' connection in the house. Nishant and Moose's name came forward as the most ‘Kamchor Connection’ of the house. After the panchs agreed on a connection they wanted to nominate, it was the audiences who had to give their verdict and decide if they agree with the decision of the housemates or not.

During the Bigg Boss panch task, Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal got into a heated argument. Furious Ridhima lost her cool and was seen taking potshots at Pratik. Shamita and Divya, on the other hand, were seen pacifying the actress after her shocking outburst. after their fight, Pratik's connection Akshara was also seen calming him down.

However, netizens seem to second with Pratik. Taking to Instagram, a number of users were seen extending their support to him. "Pratik stay strong bro," wrote a user. Another said, "Pratik is right." A third user commented, "She is pschyo aur what??? Nhi milegi sympathy pidima pandit. Full support towards pratik (sic)."

Pratik also found support on Twitter. Comparing Ridhima to Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, a user wrote, "It's clearly pratik owned this fight. For no reason this times girl contestants play victim card and sympathy card. They should learnt from rubina even she was targeted but never abused. Ridhima abused his family and what not. Standing by the right."

Fans of Ridhima too extended their support and in no time, #StayStrongRidhima became one of the trending hashtags on Twitter.

The twists and turns in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house seem to be getting interesting by the day.

