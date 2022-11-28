Bigg Boss, Nov 28 LIVE: Nimrit becomes the new captain, Shiv and Tina indulge in a war of words

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss, Nov 28 LIVE

Bigg Boss, Nov 28 LIVE: The BB house gets a new captain in today's episode. As the new captain of the house, Nimrit takes charge. Tina is disappointed since she had been looking forward to this opportunity to take the helm as captain and had already informed everyone that it would be her birthday present. But as Nimrit takes the throne, she loses faith in the other housemates and tells Shalin that she doesn't have any friends there. Shiv and Tina, on the other hand, get into a verbal altercation. As Shiv makes fun of Tina by wishing her a happy birthday and stating, "Happy Birthday, birthday gift to milega," because she can't be the captain, she can be seen screaming at him. With Nimrits' captaincy, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic among the housemates changes. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

