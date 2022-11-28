Monday, November 28, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss, Nov 28 LIVE: Nimrit becomes the new captain, Shiv and Tina indulge in a war of words
India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2022 23:06 IST
Bigg Boss, Nov 28 LIVE: The BB house gets a new captain in today's episode. As the new captain of the house, Nimrit takes charge. Tina is disappointed since she had been looking forward to this opportunity to take the helm as captain and had already informed everyone that it would be her birthday present. But as Nimrit takes the throne, she loses faith in the other housemates and tells Shalin that she doesn't have any friends there. Shiv and Tina, on the other hand, get into a verbal altercation. As Shiv makes fun of Tina by wishing her a happy birthday and stating, "Happy Birthday, birthday gift to milega," because she can't be the captain, she can be seen screaming at him. With Nimrits' captaincy, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic among the housemates changes. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

  • Nov 28, 2022 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Six contestants get nominated

    Sumbul, Shiv, Shalin, Sajid, Priyanka and Tina get nominated for the week. 

  • Nov 28, 2022 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina expresses her emotions to Shalin

    Tina is upset since her housemates let her down on her birthday and ruined the occasion. She also feels that Nimrit and MC Stan failed to visit even once to inquire about how she was doing.

  • Nov 28, 2022 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina fabricates not cutting the cake

    When Archana asks Tina why she didn't cut the cake, Tina responds that she didn't since her dog recently passed away. After that, Tina goes and shares cake with housemates. 

  • Nov 28, 2022 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina talks to Shalin

    Tina speaks to Shalin about her altercation with Shiv. She tells Shalin that whenever a guy goes above the limit, she draws a line.

  • Nov 28, 2022 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Bigg Boss schools Ankit

    Bigg Boss schools Ankit for nominating Tina without giving a reason.

  • Nov 28, 2022 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv and Tina lock horns

    Shiv wishes Tina a sarcastic "Happy Birthday" and refers to her as "dear" during the task. Tina chastises Shiv for calling her dear and making fun of her birthday.

  • Nov 28, 2022 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates indulge in a nomination task

    The garden area turns into a battleground due to the new nomination task in motion.

  • Nov 28, 2022 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina receives cake from Bigg Boss

    Tina gets a cake from Bigg Boss for her birthday, and BB consoles her about her defeat in the capataincy task.

  • Nov 28, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    House has a new captain

    Shiv chooses Nimrit to serve as the next captain. Tina is upset because she feels betrayed. Tina and Nimrit engage in a heated discussion. Nimrit starts screaming at Tina and accuses her of using her after she objects.

