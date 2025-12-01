Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner Suraj Chavan marries childhood friend Sanjana; Ankita PrabhuWalawalkar congratulate Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner Suraj Chavan married childhood friend Sanjana Gophane in Pune. Fans and content creator and BB Marathi 5 contestant Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar congratulated the couple.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 winner Suraj Chavan married his childhood friend Sanjana Gophane on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Several pictures and videos of Suraj Chavan's wedding have surfaced online.

Recently, Suraj shared a compilation video on his Instagram handle featuring glimpses from the wedding festivities. Fans and followers were quick to react to the post and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Suraj Chavan marries childhood friend Sanjana Gophane

Zapuk Zupuk actor Suraj Chavan tied the knot with his childhood friend Sanjana Gophane in a traditional ceremony. According to a report by Pinkvilla, all the wedding ceremonies, including engagement, Haldi and wedding, took place on the same day in Jejuri, Saswad, near Pune.

Ankita PrabhuWalawalkar wishes Suraj and Sanjana

Content creator Ankita PrabhuWalawalkar, who was also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, congratulated Suraj and Sanjana on her Instagram story. Sharing a photo from the wedding, Ankita wrote, "Dear Suraj and Sanjana, today you both are stepping into a new path, hand in hand. This path will sometimes be bright, sometimes dark, sometimes shadowy; but with each other, with love and support, every difficulty can be easily overcome. No matter how many changes life brings, maintain respect, affection, and intimacy for each other. Find happiness in small moments, conquer the world in each other's smiles, and never let the trust in each other's eyes diminish. May you be happy! Heartiest, heartiest, and best wishes for your newlywed life!– Ankita and Kunal"

Take a look at Ankita PrabhuWalawalkar's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : ANKITA PRABHUWALAWALKAR'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Ankita PrabhuWalawalkar's Instagram story

Suraj Chavan wins Bigg Boss Marathi 5

For the unversed, Suraj Chavan, who is also an actor, participated in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi and emerged as the winner. He bagged a cash prize of Rs 14.6 lakh, a Rs 10 lakh jewellery voucher, and a two-wheeler. The reality TV show was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhijeet Sawant was announced as the first runner-up of that season.

On the work front, Suraj Chavan was recently seen in the Marathi comedy film, Zapuk Zupuk, alongside Jui Bhagwat and Indraneil Kamat. The film was directed by Kedar Shinde and was released on April 25, 2025.

