Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Winner: Akshay Kelkar lifts trophy; takes home prize money and a gold bracelet

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Winner: Akshay Kelkar

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Winner: Nima Denzongpa fame actor Akshay Kelkar emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show. In a grand ceremony on Sunday, he lifted the trophy and took home Rs. 15,55,000, a gold bracelet and 5 lakhs cheque. The other finalists were Apurva Nemlekar, Kiran Mane, Rakhi Sawant, and Amruta Dhongade.

Akshay Kelkar rose to fame with his lead role as Suresh in the Hindi TV show Nima Denzongpa. He emerged as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. From being the 'angry young man' of the house to taking no nonsense from anyone, Kelkar was one contestant who was frequently scolded by host Mahesh Manjrekar. Other than verbal spats, he also got involved in many physical fights.

