Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants List: Sneha Wagh, Sonali Patil and others join Mahesh Manjrekar show

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has returned to the TV screens on Sunday (September 19). Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar took the reigns of the show as the host and welcomed 15 celebrities from the world of television, film and social media. Personalities like Sonali Patil, Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh, Utkarsh Anand Shinde, Mira Jagganath, Trupti Desai, Aavishkar Darwhekar, Surekha Kudachi, Vikas Patil, Gayatri Datar, Shivlila Patil, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Akshay Waghmare, Santosh Dadus Chaudhary have been locked in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house and will compete to win the trophy.

Check out the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants List-

Sonali Patil

Vishhal Nikam

Sneha Wagh

Utkarsh Anand Shinde

Mira Jagganath

Trupti Desai

Aavishkar Darwhekar

Surekha Kudachi

Vikas Patil

Gayatri Datar

Shivlila Patil

Jay Dudhane

Meenal Shah

Akshay Waghmare

Santosh Dadus Chaudhary