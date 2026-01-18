Before tonight’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: What unfolded in the pre-grand finale episode Ahead of tonight’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale, here’s a recap of what unfolded in the pre-grand finale episode, including key moments, finalists’ interactions and emotional highlights.

New Delhi:

The organisers have decided to hold the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 on a single day, January 18. Usually, the finale celebration was on both Saturday and Sunday. Kiccha Sudeep used to be present on both Saturday and Sunday. But this time, the viewers will be disappointed.

This time, Bigg Boss was not so crazy at the beginning. But the craze for the Gilli Nata has increased exponentially. On the other hand, Ashwini, an actress who is known for her work and is a Kannada activist, also has a lot of fan following. Before the grand finale, let's have a look at the Saturday episode's highlights.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 pre-grand finale episode: What unfolded

In the Saturday episode, Kiccha Sudeep met with the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. After playing some fun tasks amongst the finalists, the hosts also showed the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12's glittering trophy to the 6 of them.

Moreover, when fans entered the house, one of them came in with a Ghilli tattoo. The actor was seen getting emotional after seeing it.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finalists: Who made it to the top 6

The top 6 contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 are:

Gilli Nata Ashwini Rakshitha Kavya Dhanush Mutant Raghu

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale date and time

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is to conclude its run with a grand finale episode that will be aired today, on Sunday (January 18). The final episode is to be aired at 6 pm on Colors Kannada Channel.

OTT audiences can watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 grand finale on Jio Hotstar at the same time.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 voting details

Voting lines are open 12:00 PM today. This means that voting lines will close 6 hours before the finale episode will be on air. Fans can login to Jio Hotstar app to vote for your favourite contestant.

