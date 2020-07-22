Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMMURU_ART Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's cryptic post saying 'I quit world' leaves fans worried

Bigg Boss Kannada 3 contestant and actress Jayashree Ramaiah recently shared a cryptic message on her social media that alarmed her fans. Taking to Facebook she wrote, "I quit. Goodbye to this fg world and depression." As soon as she posted the same, her friends and acquaintances tried reaching out to her to stop her from taking an extreme step but no one got any response. A few hours later, everyone took a sigh of relief when she updated everyone about her well-being and wrote, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all." Not only this, she even deleted the previous status after which her fans motivated her and one of them wrote, "Good. You're one off the most pretty woman on planet earth dont give up. You stronger then you think." While another one commented, "Glad to hear that! You are so lucky you have so many around you who will talk to you and care for you... Take care."

Her friend and actress Advithi Shetty also commented on her post and asked to her to remain strong. She said, "Be strong always . Your a bold girl n u know it . You will rock it girl . U have so many people for u lots of hugs n love to u Jayashree Ramaiah."

Have a look at her post here:

Later, she took to her Facebook handle and shared a message filled with positivity reading, "Hi everyone Make your mind strong Dont keep your mind idle Especially at this time Be positive Stay safe Stay Home Everything will be fine soon."

Talking to Times of India in an interview, Adhvithi revealed that Jayashree has been battling depression for quite sometime now. She said, "She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work. She has shared several times about how low she's been and I would try to cheer her up. But the problem was that she'd keep changing her phone number so often that it became difficult to keep track of how she was doing."

Further, she said, "A few days ago, I messaged her on social media and she said she was doing fine. So I was shocked to see this update on Wednesday morning. I am awaiting more clarity on the issue."

Talking about Jayashree's professional front, she happens to be a model-turned-actress who made her acting debut with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara. Later she went on to gain popularity with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 3.

