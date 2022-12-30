Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where to watch, Finalists, Prize Money of Kiccha Sudeep's show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE All about Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is all set to close the curtain on another successful season of the controversial reality show. Hosted by superstar Kiccha Sudeep, the show has been running successfully since 2013. Before the year 2022 ends, the audience will have the ultimate winner of BB Kannada 9 who will receive a monetary award along with a shining trophy. The season started on September 24 with 15 contestants and now, 5 contestants have reached the grand finale. They are Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Deepika Das and Rupesh Rajanna. The grand finale is all set to be a star-studded affair, with all the evicted contestants marking their presence in the finale.

If you are super excited about Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale, here's everything you need to know including when and where to watch the finale and who is predicted to be the winner.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 9?

The grand finale of Kiccha Sudeep's reality show will be aired on the 30th and 31st of December at 7:30 pm. The fans can watch it on Colors Kannada or Voot. The host extended his wishes to the finalists and shared the latest promo on social media.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Top Contestants

Rakesh Adiga

Roopesh Shetty

Divya Uruduga

Deepika Das

Rupesh Rajanna

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Trophy and Prize Money

The winner of the reality show will get a massive amount of Rs 50 lakh as the winning prize money along with the BB Kannada 9 trophy by Kiccha Sudeep. Reportedly, the first runner-up will receive a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Winner Prediction

The voting lines were open till Friday (December 30) 10 am. Going by the trends, it is being predicted that either Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga will win the show. The two have also played the game brilliantly and going by their entire journey, they are said to be the Top 2.

