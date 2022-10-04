Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Elimination: Aishwarya Pissay FIRST evicted contestant from reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA PISSAY Aishwarya Pissay

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 elimination: The first week of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 was full of twists and turns. As 18 contestants from different fields were locked inside the Bigg Boss House, the eliminations were dropped on to them in the first week itself. 11 of these contestants were nominated for eviction. Out of these, Aishwarya Pissay was eliminated from the reality show on the basis of public voting.

The captain of the house, Vinod Gobaragala and other contestants Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Anupama Gowda, Neha Gowda, Roopesh Rajanna, and Amulya Gowda were the only ones who were in the safe zone, the rest all were nominated for eviction in the first week.

Aishwarya also took to Instagram to share a thank you note for her fans post the eviction. "To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick and thin, during this short but rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just want to tell you, I absolutely love each and every one of you. Your love made my journey so much easier," the motorcyclist wrote.

In addition to this, she also promised her fans to return to motor sporting events and make the nation proud. "The Bigg Boss game is over but motorsports games are on. I will be looking forward to making the nation proud. so see you on the other side of the road. Love, Aishwarya Pissay," she said.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 premiers on Colors Kannada along with a 24/7 Live Stream on Voot. Actor Kichcha Sudeep has returned as the host for the ninth consecutive year.

Don't miss these:

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra decide to get married? Actress tackle wedding questions with video

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: PS 1 grows by the day, Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 200 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan mobbed by fans seeking selfies, actress gets uncomfortable | VIRAL VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News