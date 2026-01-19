Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata had 2 lakh followers before the show; here’s his Instagram count now After winning Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, Gilli Nata’s Instagram following has surged, reflecting the strong bond he built with viewers throughout the season.

New Delhi:

The winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, Gilli Nata, did more than take home the trophy. Over the course of the season, he built a genuine connection with viewers across Karnataka, something that has stayed with him even after the show ended. The sharp rise in his Instagram following is one clear sign of that bond.

The season kicked off on September 25 with 24 contestants. By the time the finale arrived on January 18, only six were left in the race: Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu and Rakshita Shetty. When the final announcement was made, it was Gilli Nata who walked away as the winner.

What is Gilli Nata’s Instagram follower count after Bigg Boss Kannada 12?

Gilli Nata’s popularity has only increased since his stint on Bigg Boss Kannada 12. His Instagram following now stands at around 1.7 million (at the time of publishing this article). Before entering the house, he had roughly two lakh followers, as per reports. This clearly underlines how strongly fans connected with his journey during the season.

Gilli Nata’s life and career before BB Kannada 12

Long before the spotlight found him, Gilli Nata’s path was filled with quiet struggle. Several reports suggest that he shifted to Bengaluru and worked behind the camera as a set assistant. During the same time, he experimented with scriptwriting, short films and comedy skits, gradually creating his own niche as a performer.

Later, he worked in films such as Langoti Man (2024), Super Hit, and 1st Day 1st Show (2025). Social media played a steady role in Nata's rise, with the actor-comedian earning himself a strong Kannada-speaking follower base by regularly posting his comedy sketches.

From comedy stages to winning BB Kannada 12

Many viewers had already noticed Gilli Nata during Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4, where he finished as the first runner-up. His timing, ease on stage and natural humour stood out. His appearance on Dance Karnataka Dance further showed his range and earned him the Best Entertainer Award.

He also contributed to Darshan’s film Devil, but it was Bigg Boss Kannada 12 that proved to be the turning point. As the season’s winner, Gilli Nata took home Rs 50 lakh in prize money, the trophy, and a luxury car.

Also read: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale highlights: Gilli Nata wins, takes home Rs 50 lakh cash