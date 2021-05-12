Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMBHAVNA SETH Sambhavna Seth says her father 'could have been saved': It was not just Covid which killed him

Actress and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father to Covid-19 complications, says he could have been saved and it was not just the deadly virus that took his life. She added that it was "not just covid that killed him" but did not specify anything else. The actress has shared a cryptic post after the death of her father. Taking to her Instagram, Sambhavna shared an adorable picture with her late father from her wedding day.

"My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him," Sambhavna wrote. Sambhavna's strong statement probably hinted at the lack of medical supplies, ICU beds and oxygen and cryptically condemning negligence on part of authorities. However, just days ahead of his death, she was desperately looking for a hospital bed for her father in Delhi.

Sambhavna Seth's father died on May 8, and her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a statement on social media. "Today at 5:37 pm, Sambhavna lost her father due to Covid-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers," he wrote.

However, days before her father died, Sambhavna had put up a request, searching for a hospital bed for him. "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother," she tweeted on April 30.

Sambhavna is a known face in television and movie business for more than a decade now. She took part in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 2' which was hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty. Later again, she was seen in 'Bigg Boss 8' as a challenger.

