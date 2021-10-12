Bigg Boss romance gets spicier with Ieshaan-Mieshaa, look back at intimate moments of previous seasons

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss romances

Locking lips on cameras, holding hands or getting intimate under a blanket, "Bigg Boss" romance is raising the temperature with every new season. The latest season, "Bigg Boss 15" has found its couple in the first week itself. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Aeisha Iyer have become the new love birds in town who can't keep their hands off each other. Locking lips in the garden to romantic twirls in the living area to pecks on the cheeks every now and then, the duo has painted the Bigg Boss House red.

Even though it has been only a week in the house, the cameras have caught the duo often holding each other's hands, planting a kiss on the forehead and hugging throughout the day. They have also been spotted cuddling and getting cosy together. Their videos are all over social media and fans are kind of divided. While some think it's just their strategy to stay in the game, many others are finding their romance adorable.

Going back in time, previous seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show also had contestants who raised the temperature inside the house by packing on PDA with their intimates moments.

Most recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT also had an adorable couple -- Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. While the duo said that they are just friends, they were often seen sharing hugs, cuddling with each other and comforting one another with pecks on the forehead on cheeks.

No matter if you have been following Bigg Boss since the beginning or not, one of the most memorable moments from the show is when Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi took a dip in a swimming pool.

Likewise, Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares got everybody talking about them. Many would still remember when they got "too close" inside the house's bathroom too.

When it comes to hot romances, Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel's stay in the house will definitely be one of the notable ones. They had participated in the reality show back in 2010, but people still remember them for their sizzling chemistry. Even though it all fizzled out after their exit from the show, the duo did manage to grab attention inside the BB house.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were also the talk of the town for their intimate moments. They continued to keep their romance alive even after the end of the show though they parted ways after a courtship. Gauahar is now married to choreographer and influencer Zaid Darbar.

In the same season where Gauhaur and Kushal's romance was blossoming, Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli didn't shy away from discussing sex or getting intimate while shooting for the show. If rumours are to be believed, Tanisha's family was not very happy with what they were watching on the screen. In the end, the relationship dissolved with the couple claiming that they were very different from each other.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra had also set the house on fire with their chemistry. Be it day or night time, they were seen kissing a number of times.