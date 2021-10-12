Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
  Sensex rises 53.49 pts to 60,189.27 in opening session; Nifty advances 19.55 pts to 17,965.50
Bigg Boss romance gets spicier with Ieshaan-Mieshaa, look back at intimate moments of previous seasons

Ieshaan-Mieshaa were recently seen locking lips in Bigg Boss 15. Going back in time, a look at previous seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show when contestants raised the temperature inside the BB House by packing on PDA with their intimates moments.  

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2021 10:09 IST
Bigg Boss romances
Image Source : TWITTER, INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss romances

Locking lips on cameras, holding hands or getting intimate under a blanket, "Bigg Boss" romance is raising the temperature with every new season. The latest season, "Bigg Boss 15" has found its couple in the first week itself. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Aeisha Iyer have become the new love birds in town who can't keep their hands off each other. Locking lips in the garden to romantic twirls in the living area to pecks on the cheeks every now and then, the duo has painted the Bigg Boss House red. 

Even though it has been only a week in the house, the cameras have caught the duo often holding each other's hands, planting a kiss on the forehead and hugging throughout the day. They have also been spotted cuddling and getting cosy together. Their videos are all over social media and fans are kind of divided. While some think it's just their strategy to stay in the game, many others are finding their romance adorable. 

Going back in time, previous seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show also had contestants who raised the temperature inside the house by packing on PDA with their intimates moments.

Most recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT also had an adorable couple -- Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. While the duo said that they are just friends, they were often seen sharing hugs, cuddling with each other and comforting one another with pecks on the forehead on cheeks. 

India Tv - Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESHSHAMITA_01

Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty

No matter if you have been following Bigg Boss since the beginning or not, one of the most memorable moments from the show is when Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi took a dip in a swimming pool.

India Tv - Rahul Mahajan, Payal Rohatgi

Image Source : TWITTER/ADMEDIAENT

Rahul Mahajan, Payal Rohatgi

Likewise, Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares got everybody talking about them. Many would still remember when they got "too close" inside the house's bathroom too.

India Tv - Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares

Image Source : TWITTER/TWEETSBYABRAT

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares

When it comes to hot romances, Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel's stay in the house will definitely be one of the notable ones. They had participated in the reality show back in 2010, but people still remember them for their sizzling chemistry. Even though it all fizzled out after their exit from the show, the duo did manage to grab attention inside the BB house.

India Tv - Veena Malik, Ashmit Patel

Image Source : TWITTER/MRAN_JANJUA997

Veena Malik, Ashmit Patel

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were also the talk of the town for their intimate moments. They continued to keep their romance alive even after the end of the show though they parted ways after a courtship. Gauahar is now married to choreographer and influencer Zaid Darbar.

India Tv - Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon

Image Source : TWITTER/IZAINAAB_

Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon

In the same season where Gauhaur and Kushal's romance was blossoming, Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli didn't shy away from discussing sex or getting intimate while shooting for the show. If rumours are to be believed, Tanisha's family was not very happy with what they were watching on the screen. In the end, the relationship dissolved with the couple claiming that they were very different from each other.

India Tv - Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Image Source : TWITTER/BIGGBOSS

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra had also set the house on fire with their chemistry. Be it day or night time, they were seen kissing a number of times.

India Tv - Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra

Image Source : TWITTER/ENDEMOLSHINEIND

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra

 

 

Bigg Boss 15

