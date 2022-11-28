Bigg Boss 4 Marathi: Rakhi Sawant to add 'tadka' as wild card contestant | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Bigg Boss 4 Marathi: Rakhi Sawant to enter the show

Bigg Boss 4 Marathi is seeing no dearth of high-octane drama. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences with their antics and confirm their place in the finale. Now, it's time for a new wildcard contestant in the house, and it's none other than, the entertainment queen, Rakhi Sawant. She is synonymous with entertainment and never fails to make headlines. Ditching the Hindi rendition, the actress-dancer will enter the Marathi house this time. While the episode is yet to air, the makers have released a promo, which is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the promo, the Pardesia fame is seen making her entry into the show and surprising the housemates. She is seen getting some special power in the show. The clip also shows her teasing contestants like Apurva Nemlekar and Vikas Sawant. The promo has stirred the internet and piqued viewers curiosity for the show.

Along with her, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishhal Nikam, Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 fame Mira Jagganath and Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 finalist Aroh Welankar will enter the house as wild card contestants. The wild card competitors will be entering as challengers. It will now be exciting to watch how the challengers turn the game and engage the audience.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant has been a regular face in Bigg Boss history for the Hindi rendition. For a change, this time the controversy queen is entering the Marathi house. Now, it will be interesting to see what special powers the wild card contestants get and the changing equations among the housemates.

Also read: Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez promise madcap comedy with Rohit Shetty film

Before entering the house, Rakhi also announced her entry into the show during a media interaction. She can be seen making the big announcement in Marathi. The video received a lot of love and fans swarmed the comment section to express their excitement.

Also read: Photos of Deepika Padukone, XXX Return of Xander Cage actor Kris Wu resurface after he was jailed

Latest Entertainment News