Bigg Boss 20 wildcard Nakul Dhull faces eviction after alleged physical fight? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 20 got two wildcard contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode. Popular TV actor Manish Goel entered the show on Saturday. On Sunday, Nakul Dhull, who claims to be a chemistry teacher, entered the show promising to show his real self on the show. However, seems like his strategy backfired. Strong buzz on Bigg Boss 20 suggests that Nakul's life was cut short after he reportedly got into a physical altercation from Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu.

Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss 20 a day after entry?

According to BB Tak on X (formerly Twitter), a major fight reportedly broke out between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house last night, with the argument allegedly escalating into physical violence. The confrontation began after Qazi mocked Scout OP, prompting Nakul to intervene and confront Qazi alongside Scout. Gullu tried to calm the situation, but Nakul reportedly turned towards him and challenged him, asking, “Kya chhodna, chhodna?”

The argument soon turned physical, with the two allegedly pushing and shoving each other. Other housemates stepped in to separate them. Following the altercation, Bigg Boss reportedly ordered Nakul Dhull to leave the house, leading to his eviction just a day after his wildcard entry. However, the makers are yet to share an official confirmation on the same.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Social media influencer Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don, is a content creator from Haryana with a following of around 1.4 million. He is known for his videos featuring sarcastic humour, memes and commentary on various topics.

However, some of his remarks, particularly those related to women's security, have drawn criticism online. Several social media users have questioned the impact of his statements.

Salman Khan warns contestants against using derogatory language

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday saw several ebbs and flows for the contestants. Host Salman Khan pointed out the trivial matters in the house during Sunday's episode. He also cautioned everyone against using abusive language in the house.

While there were no evictions this week due to 'two lives' of each contestant, Aman Gandhi is now in a spot.

Aman Gandhi loses one jeevan

Half of the house was nominated this week. However, Aman Gandhi received the least number of votes and lost one life. This means that if he is nominated this week and receives the least number of votes, the TV actor and presenter will be directly ousted from the show.

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Bigg Boss 20: Scout admits feelings for Love Gill, Arishfa breaks down after fight with Kanika and Gullu